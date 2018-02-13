NASA may send a submarine into space

Artist rendering of the proposed Titan submarine (Photo: NASA Glenn Research Center)

NASA is coming up with plans that could send a submarine to explore the liquid methane lakes on Saturn's moon, Titan.

An animated concept video by NASA Glenn Research Center depicts a submarine exploring a lake on Titan, one of Saturn's moons.

The lake, known as Kraken Mare, is "comparable in size to the Great Lakes and represents an opportunity for an unprecedented planetary exploration mission," according to a 2014 statement proposing the idea.

Washington State University has built a test chamber that is able to simulate the super-cold temperatures the submarine would face in Kraken Mare.

If the mission comes to fruition, NASA hopes to have the submarine launched by 2038.

© 2018 WVEC-TV