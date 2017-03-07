A Day Without a Woman: Here's what you need to know
Led by the same organization that created the Women's March on Washington, this time the group is urging women to refrain from any kind of labor or spending to show the value of women on March 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK
WUSA 9:25 AM. EST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Over a dozen dogs found dead in Newport News home
-
U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal
-
Student facing deportation after arrest
-
Waterside District job opportunities
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch
-
Another push to decriminalize marijuana
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/7/17
-
VA Wait Times Increase
More Stories
-
Burfoot appeals suspension to Va. Supreme CourtMar. 7, 2017, 8:22 a.m.
-
Exclusive: Gavin Grimm sits down with 13News Now on…Mar. 6, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
Warmer weather on the way!Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.