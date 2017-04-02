Astronaut Buzz Aldrin flies with the Thunderbirds

Buzz Aldrin became the oldest person to fly with the Thunderbirds, riding along for a 20 minute flight at the Melbourne Air and Space Show on Sunday morning. (Photo: Orlando Melbourne International Airport)

Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin may have stolen the Melbourne Air & Space Show on Sunday before its official start.

At 87 he became the oldest person to fly with the Air Force Thunderbirds, an experience not for faint of heart and one usually aimed at someone much younger.

Good to get back in the cockpit! @AFThunderbirds pic.twitter.com/yjAc7VUkOB — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) April 2, 2017

Aldrin, who also is on staff at the Florida Institute of Technology was prepped for flight with Thunderbirds just before 10 a.m. And a lucky few - including FLORIDA TODAY - were able to take photos and video.

Aldrin was in the air for about 20 minutes before landing. He received a round of applause as he flew past the main staging area.

It wasn't immediately known where the Thunderbirds took Aldrin or what speeds they reached.

