Blue line painted leading to Ocean City police station

A thin blue line painted on 65th Street leading up to the Ocean City Police Department headquarters. (Photo: Gino Fanelli, Delmarva Now)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (Delmarva Now) -- A thin blue line now adorns 65th Street, leading up to the Ocean City Police Department headquarters.

The line, meant to honor fallen police officers, follows in the footsteps of Ocean City, New Jersey, who faced a push from the Federal Highway Administration after painting the lines on roads. Specifically, the Administration stated that the lines were in violation of code 3A.06 of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, which states the two double lines on roads should have a discernible space between them. The Administration also noted the color blue was designated for handicap vehicles and indicators.

“We appreciate and understand the efforts by local governments and others that convey support for law enforcement officers," Neil Gaffney, a spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration, said in an email. "However, the yellow lines down the center of a road are meant to control traffic and modification of that marking could cause confusion, accidents and fatalities."

Despite this, the Ocean City Mayor and Council unanimously passed the motion to paint the line at a December meeting.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-MD-1st District, had stated his approval for the line prior to its painting.

"During these turbulent times, perhaps more than ever, it is imperative that we show support for our law enforcement officers," Harris said in a letter. "Your initiative to paint this 'thin blue line' does just that."

USA TODAY NETWORK