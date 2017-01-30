Bobcat escapes from National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - We're not the only ones with a zoo animal on the lam.

Officials are searching for a bobcat they say escaped from the National Zoo Monday morning.

Ollie, a 25 pound female bobcat, was last seen in her enclosure around 7:30 a.m. Around 10:40 a.m., zoo keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding, and Ollie did not respond.

Animal Care staff searched and have not found Ollie.

Officials believe that she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter. Zoo staff are keeping the area around the bobcat exhibit closed because the bobcat will likely stay hidden from humans. Ollie is wild born and estimated to be almost seven years old.

According to the zoo, bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans.

No one should approach the bobcat if she is spotted. If spotted, call 202-633-7362. There is no imminent danger to Zoo guests or general public. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans. For more about the species, please read the Bobcat section of the Zoo’s website.

The bobcat escape comes one week after a red panda made its way out of an enclosure at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was last seen on the night of January 23 and reported missing the next morning. Officials believe the animal has managed to escape from zoo property.

Anyone who may have spotted Sunny is urged to call the zoo's hotline at 757-777-7899.

