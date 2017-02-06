Families reunite at Dulles after travel ban stay

DULLES, VA. (WUSA9) - Numerous families gathered at Dulles International Airport Sunday night to welcome loved ones impacted by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

On Friday, a federal judge halted the ban, allowing people from seven Middle Eastern and African countries to once again re-enter the United States.

The stay provided some families with the perfect opportunity to see friends who had not been able to travel to America the previous week.

Roya Salehi reconnected with friends and family from Iran. She described the President's travel ban as a "nightmare".

"They were stopped twice," she told WUSA9. "Once, last Sunday, and once two days ago."

When Salehi saw her family pass through customs, she yelled to the press that she was confident "the Constitution will prevail".

One dad was all smiles greeting his wife and two young kids.

Ahmed Abdule from Alexandria said he didn't honestly think it would impact him until last week when he said his wife and two young kids had their flights canceled following the executive order.

After a week, Abdule finally reunited with his wife Bisharo, his 10-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter. Both kids have U.S. passports and Abdule has been in America for about seven years, according to his attorney.

The family came from Somalia, one of the countries listed in the President's executive order. They said they had to leave Somalia because of war.

“In one minute everything was upside down and I never felt that stressful in my life,” Abdule said.

A group of pro-bono lawyers named, "The Dulles Justice Coalition," have been helping visitors stuck in US Customs. The group warned international travelers to fly to the U.S. now, because it is unsure when President Trump's travel ban will go back into effect.

