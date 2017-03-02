FOUND: 8-year-old Prince George's Co. boy

(Photo: Prince George's Co. Police)

LANHAM, MD (WUSA9) - UPDATE: Mohamed Drame has been found safe, Prince George's Co. Police said.

Prince George’s County Police need the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old boy from Lanham.

Mohamed Drame was last seen in the 9100 block of Lanham Severn Road sometime Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call police.

