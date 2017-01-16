Gene Cernan, last man to walk on Moon, dies at 82

Eugene Cernan (Photo: NASA)

The family of Apollo Astronaut Capt. Eugene Cernan said that he passed away Monday following ongoing health issues.

Cernan was the last man to walk on the Moon.

"It is with very deep sadness that we share the loss of our beloved husband and father,” said Cernan’s family through a statement shared by NASA. “Our family is heartbroken, of course, and we truly appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers. Gene, as he was known by so many, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

The family continued in its statement: “Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged our nation's leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the Moon."

Cernan was a retired Navy captain and one of 14 astronauts chosen by NASA in October 1963.

He remained humbled by his life experiences, especially those that came as an Apollo Astronaut. Recently, Cernan said, "I was just a young kid in America growing up with a dream. Today what's most important to me is my desire to inspire the passion in the hearts and minds of future generations of young men and women to see their own impossible dreams become a reality.”

Cernan is survived by his wife, Jan Nanna Cernan, his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy Cernan Woolie and Marion Woolie, step-daughters Kelly Nanna Taff and husband, Michael, and Danielle Nanna Ellis and nine grandchildren.

In Cernan's book, The Last Man on the Moon, he explained his experience of walking on the Moon to his then 5-year-old granddaughter, writing: “Your Popie went to Heaven. He really did.”

Funeral arrangements for Cernan had not been announced late Monday.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

(© 2017 WVEC)