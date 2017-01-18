Grandma: Survivor of pit bull attack a ‘fighter'

Dog owner could face more serious charges.

ATLANTA – Syrai Sanders loves her 2-year-old sister, Doc McStuffins and My Little Pony. And people love her.

“She's active and caring. People fall in love with her immediately,” Sabrina Williams, Sanders’ grandmother said.

Logan Braatz was killed in a pit bull attack Tuesday morning.

While 5-year-old Syrai fights for her life after pit bulls attacked her and two other children Tuesday -- killing 6-year-old Logan Braatz -- the dogs' owner is headed to court and could face serious charges.

Cameron Tucker was taken into custody soon after the deadly attack. Expected in court Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., he could face felony charges.

While he was charged with two counts of reckless conduct, which are misdemeanors, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office could add additional charges.

Cameron Tucker was arrested Tuesday after a pit bull he owned attacked muliple small children, killing one. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)

“If a prosecutor is aggressive, they could charge him with cruelty to children in the second degree. And for any child that dies, bring it up to murder,” Page Pate, a local attorney said.

He said that the current reckless conduct charges could be the basis for an involuntary manslaughter charge.

If prosecutors go with cruelty to children, which is a felony, that could lead to a second-degree murder charge, he said.

But the only thing on Williams’s mind is her granddaughter’s recovery.

“Syrai is a fighter,” Williams said about Sanders, who had surgery for her injuries.

“She's alert. She's been talking. Since surgery ended, she's been talking, again. She explained what happened to her and acts as if nothing ever happened,” she said.

But what happened, was a deadly attack on her and two other children early Tuesday morning on their way to school.

Officials were called to the 1200 block of Gideons Drive in SW Atlanta around 7:20 a.m.

Police respond to a pit bull attack in Atlanta.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton awoke to screaming.

“I knew it had to be something serious because this is the time the kids go to school,” he said.

Clayton said he ran outside and saw a dog standing over a little girl.

“She had been mauled and bitten up really badly,” he said.

After that, he said he ran off another dog standing near Braatz’s "lifeless body."

“The mother was standing there screaming. She couldn't pick the child up, so I picked his body up and carried him to the ambulance,” he said.

One dog was shot and another was taken into custody.

Georgia lawmakers introduced a bill in 2015, that would prohibit cities or counties from banning specific breeds of dogs, like pit bulls. While the bill passed the Senate, it never made it to the House for a vote, so it died.

Some local governments, however, still have laws banning certain breeds.

