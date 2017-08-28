Harvey: Nursing home residents rescued after viral photo 'safe, warm & dry'

Credit: Timothy McIntosh

DICKINSON, Texas -- A day after a viral photo led to a dramatic rescue of nursing home residents trapped by rising floodwaters, the group reportedly is now safe and dry.

The original photo was taken Sunday inside the La Vita Bella assisted living home near Houston by Trudy Lampson, owner of the facility, according to her daughter, Kimberly McIntosh of Tampa.

Kimberly McIntosh and her husband Tim told WTSP-TV they decided to tweet out the photo a little before 9 a.m., in hopes of drawing enough attention to the plight of the nursing home to trigger a rescue.

“I was afraid they were all drowning," Kim McIntosh said.

"We were desperate, desperate to get someone there and, given we couldn’t get through to anybody, I felt nobody was listening," she said.

The tweet took off, quickly going viral, garnering nearly 3,000 retweets.

By a little after noon, the 15 residents were rescued.

On Monday, CBS reporter Omar Villafranca caught up with the group and tweeted that they are "safe, warm & dry."

Remember the heartbreaking pic of Tx Sr Citizens stuck in chest deep water in #Harvey? New pic:They're safe, warm & dry! @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/T6RDVl9ggZ — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) August 28, 2017

