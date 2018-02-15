Hero teacher in Florida shooting says government, country ‘failed us'

(Photo: NBC)

PARKLAND, Fla. -- She hid 19 students in a closet as gunfire erupted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Falkowski told CNN’s Anderson Cooper they had recently been trained for something like this.

WATCH | Strongsville native mother and son describe being in Florida school shooting scene

“We could not have been more prepared for this situation, which is what makes it so frustrating because we have trained for this. We have trained the kids for what to do. The frustration is that we did everything that we were supposed to do.”

17 people are confirmed dead with many others hurt.

“To have so many casualties, at least for me, it’s very emotional because I feel today like our government, our country has failed us and failed our kids and didn’t keep us safe.”

Falkowski has been called a hero for her actions to keep students safe as the shooting unfolded.

MORE | Here are the lawmakers calling for gun control in wake of Florida shooting

© 2018 WKYC-TV