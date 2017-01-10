WVEC
Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus

Associated Press , WVEC 11:08 AM. EST January 10, 2017

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police are responding to reports of a hostage standoff near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter Tuesday saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter is overhead.


