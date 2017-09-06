WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Incredible images of Hurricane Irma take over social media as it approaches U.S.

As Hurricane Irma strengthens, here is a look at how each hurricane category corresponds to their wind strength, according to The Saffir-Simpson scale. (USA TODAY)

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 5:27 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean Wednesday as a Category 5 storm.

With sustained winds near 185 mph, the powerful storm moves toward the eastern coast of the U.S.

As Florida braces for the hurricane to make landfall, striking images from the storm are making the rounds on social media.

Here are just a few of the images and videos being posted online.

The NASA SPoRT Twitter account is tweeting some stunning images of the Eye.

Seeing the view from NOAA satellites also shows the scope of how big the storm is.

Watching the gravity wave pattern in this tweet is mesmerizing.

Astronauts even got a front-row seat as the International Space Station flew over the storm.

Residents in Florida are already preparing for Irma and bracing for the possible severe weather. The storm is expected to make its way near Florida this weekend.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories