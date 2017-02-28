WVEC
Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate

The Associated Press , WVEC 8:51 AM. EST February 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration. Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office's famed Resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

