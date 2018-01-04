Republican wins crucial Va. delegate race when name pulled from bowl

© 2018 Associated Press
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
13 Storm Mode: Blizzard Warning in effectFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
Thousands without power from the storm; shelter…Jan. 4, 2018, 3:26 a.m.
-
Va. Beach opens Landstown High School as emergency shelterJan. 4, 2018, 12:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs