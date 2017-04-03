WVEC
Close

UNC defeats Gonzaga, 71-65

WUSA 11:40 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

With a dunk in the last 10 seconds of the game, North Carolina Tar Heels #44 Justin Jackson secured a 71-65 win over Gonzaga. 


© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories