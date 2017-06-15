Nik Wallenda's wife to hang by her teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Erendira Wallenda (Photo: WGRZ)

In what sounds like a nightmare for anyone who is scared of heights, the wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to hang by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda will perform a series of stunts Thursday morning while dangling on a hoop attached to a helicopter hundreds of feet above Niagara Falls, AP reported. While she'll be tethered by the waist, Wallenda plans to hang by her toes and teeth.

Despite what seems like a gamble with death, Wallenda told reporters that she's "not going to be freaked out," The Buffalo News reported.

"You can't do what we do and be freaked out," she said. If you're scared of it, then it becomes dangerous. I respect what I do, but I definitely will be taking in the view. That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I'm definitely not fearful."

Erendira said she plans to break a record her husband set in 2011 by hanging from his teeth 250 feet in the air. She told reporters the plan is for the helicopter to hover at least 300 feet in the air while she hangs by her teeth.

The stunt will take place on the 5th anniversary of Erendira's husband walking across a tight rope suspended above Niagara Falls.

