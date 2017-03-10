Pope Francis talks possibility of married men becoming priests

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/10/17
-
Nude photo sharing scandal expands
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
New details about 21 dead dogs
-
Gun smuggling ring
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Weather at 11, March 9
-
ODU sick student
-
Kuna woman busts a move in hopes of inducing labor
More Stories
-
Nude photo sharing scandal expands through the militaryMar 10, 2017, 6:03 a.m.
-
Colder with increasing sunshine FridayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
Randy Forbes reportedly under consideration for Navy…Mar 10, 2017, 6:14 a.m.