President Trump holding press conference today

WASHINGTON -- President Trump announced Thursday morning that he will hold a press conference at the White House at 12:30.

According to a pool report, he will use the occasion to unveil his new pick for secretary of Labor.

LIVE VIDEO: President Trump holds press conference

His last nominee, Andrew Puzder, withdrew on Wednesday, a day before he was scheduled to appear at a confirmation hearing.

The press conference would be Trump's third in a week. He took questions from reporters during joint conferences with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Trump has yet to explain what he knew and when he knew about contacts between his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian officials, in addition to reported contacts between Russians and his associates during the campaign. He has instead focused his ire on "leakers" who provided information about the contacts to the media.

When asked Thursday morning if he would find those responsible, the president said, "We're going to find the leakers."

"They're going to pay a big price for leaking," he said.

