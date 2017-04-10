2 dead in murder-suicide at San Bernardino school

Two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, Calif. that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to local police.

The shooting happened Monday in a classroom at North Park Elementary School. San Bernardino County Police believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat.

Two other people were transported to the hospital, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan. Burguan said it's possible those two were students. Their conditions are unknown.

A San Bernardino school spokeswoman says one of the victims was a teacher.

Students at North Park were taken to Cajon High School for safety. The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the threat had been "neutralized" and that parents could pick up their kids at the high school.

San Bernardino was the site of one of the nation's worst terror attacks in December 2015. Fourteen people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a married couple stormed into a seminar and Christmas party for county workers. The shooters were later killed in a shootout with police.

This is a developing story which will be updated. USA Today and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

