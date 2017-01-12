WVEC
Scam targeting NETFLIX users wants your credit card information

Netflix email scam alert

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:21 AM. EST January 12, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials warn of new scam targeting NETFLIX users, that is duping thousands of customers.

Augusta police say Netflix subscribers are receiving emails asking them to update their personal membership information and that people should NOT respond.

Fire Eye Labs, an internet cybersecurity company, says the scam is part of an active campaign to obtain personal and financial information across the country. The scam asks users for their login information.

After providing the information a second screen appears asking for the following information:
Name on credit card
Card Number
Card Expiration Date
Card Security Code
Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.

The phishing email looks realistic and uses legitimate servers that were compromised, so security software may not protect you.

WVEC

