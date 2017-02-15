Student gives roses to every girl at his high school

(Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

A Wisconsin high school senior wanted to make sure every girl in his school was feeling the love on Tuesday.

So he bought enough roses for every single girl at his school.

Zach Peterson says a lot of people get mad or sad when they don't get roses on Valentine's Day so he wanted to fix that.

He spent $450 on the roses that were shipped from Ecuador.

Peterson also gave roses to the lunch, office and guidance counselor ladies as well.

(© 2017 WTSP)