Take a look at Starbucks first-ever spring cups

Photo Courtesy: Starbucks

Spring is right around the corner, and Starbucks is celebrating with a new seasonal look.

Starting March 16, you can grab a pastel-colored cup at participating Starbucks throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The cups come in three different shades: yellow, green and blue. And the white circles will be filled with hand-drawn designs that represent springtime.

They will only be available for a limited time.

Starbucks started its seasonal cups more than 20 years ago with its first holiday cup. It has also expanded its seasonal cups to include autumn and summer.

