The baby heroin stole

CHILLICOTHE – Aviyon smiles in his Mamaw’s arms as she stops in front of his aunt’s grave in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Not only is the aunt he never met, Felicia Detty, tucked away now for nearly two years in the grave below, but so is his cousin Christopher Mike. Felicia was 24 and about six months pregnant when she died from a heroin overdose.

Holly Detty, left, Cassandra Detty, center, Christina Arredondo and Aviyon, Cassandra's son, visit Felicia Detty's grave Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Chillicothe. (Photo: Jess Grimm/Gazette)

Aviyon was born to Felicia's sister, Cassie, the month after they died – forever a reminder of about how big Christopher would be and also his family's savior from the grief that could have sucked them down.

“People lose people every day and anytime you equate (a drug overdose) to something like cancer or war, you are judged so harshly, but it is like cancer,” Felicia’s mom, Christina Arredondo, said. “It wasn’t like your child just passed away. You were watching them pass away for years.”

A girl named Bugg

Felicia Nichole Detty was born on March 10, 1991, and 14 months and one day later, her best friend and “ditter” Cassie followed.

“They tag teamed me from day one,” Christina said.

A message Felicia Detty sent to her mom with a photo of her new haircut. (Photo: Photo submitted by Christina Arredondo)

Cassie and Holly Detty, their 18-year-old sister, laugh when asked about "Bugg" – the nickname she got when Holly could only call her "Fe-Fe" which then became "Fe-Fe Bugg." The trio spent a lot of time together, wasting time.

“That’s the only person that knows everything about me,” Cassie said, calling Felicia her sidekick. “She was my partner in crime.”

“Our relationship was weird,” Holly said, scrunching her nose. “It was always trying to do something we weren’t supposed to be doing.”

Whether it was eating cat food or climbing trees, the girls kept Christina busy chasing after them. Cassie didn’t talk for two years because Felicia automatically took care of her.

The first time Felicia got in trouble at school was in the first grade at her Christian school for hiding eggs in her desk. She apparently was trying out a concept she’d seen on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” where the eggs Buffy and her friends were given in health class ended up turning into parasitic creatures.

“The eggs had been left over the weekend, so I guess they got stinky,” Christina chuckled.

She was an average student and an avid reader with a love of writing poetry that “just rolled out of her."

“She absolutely loved animals. I always felt like if I could talk to these animals, I would have learnt so much more about her because she would literally, if she was upset, go outside and talk to the dog. She swore the dog understood her,” Christina said. “She was always what we say now 'in her feeling.' She’d get trapped in her feelings.”

Trapped

While Felicia was known to try to cheer up others who were down, she seemed to ignore similar feelings in herself.

“You can see depression in people’s eyes. Their smile doesn’t match their eyes,” Christina said, pointing to Felicia’s sophomore photo at Unioto High School.

As best as Christina knows, Felicia’s first foray into drug use came that sophomore year when she and a friend took Adderall. The prescribed stimulant is used to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder but is often abused for its cocaine-like effects.

By 18, Felicia was taking prescription pain pills, specifically Percocet, and by 19, heroin.

Christina, who had begun classes at the time to work as a counselor in drug treatment, was confused at the time – unaware of the danger of Percocet abuse or that heroin was staging a comeback.

Christina Arredondo tears up as she looks through old photos of her daughter, Felicia Detty, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at her home in Frankfort. (Photo: Jess Grimm/Gazette)

Of course, it was 2009 when "Bugg" turned 18, and Ohio was beginning to understand the state was in the midst of an opiate epidemic. There were 24 Ross County residents who died of drug overdoses that year, which was the peak until fentanyl, which is up to 50 times more potent than heroin, began hitting the streets in 2014.

“I didn’t even know heroin was a thing again. I’d heard of crack and even meth, but I’d not even heard of heroin being a thing, and I certainly didn’t know it was related to Percocet or Vicodin,” Christina said.

Heroin's world

As heroin took hold of Felicia’s mind, directing her actions, Chillicothe Police and the Ross County Jail staff began to recognize her. In 2010, she was accused of her first crime – stealing jewelry and pawning it – and within months was charged with shoplifting.

Christina hit a point where she cut Felicia off from Gracie and Holly as best as she could – Holly would scheme ways to see her anyway.

“I begged, was on my knees begging her. She said, ‘Mom I’m not (using), I’m not,’ and I got real angry,” Christina said, adding she told her to tell her sisters goodbye. “I got judged so harshly for that.”

Felicia Detty's first Ross County Jail mugshot was taken in December 2010 when she was arrested for theft. She was 19 years old. (Photo: Ross County Jail)

As Felicia crumbled, Cassie tried to snap her out of it – following her into drug houses, breaking her needles in half, and dragging her out, Christina said.

“Her life was crazy hell because of Felicia’s addiction.”

Cassandra says she intermittently used drugs, but for short periods of time, maybe two weeks, and then she’d stop.

“I never went to the extreme of using she did,” Cassie said.

When Holly was 13, she tried to cover for her sister when police showed up looking for Felicia and her boyfriend at the time concerning a robbery, Christina said. Holly was charged with harboring a felon, but it was later dropped.

In 2012, Felicia reported being assaulted by two different men, her boyfriend was threatened with a baseball bat, and she was homeless. By the end of that year, she had pleaded guilty in a home invasion case and was sentenced in early 2013 to community control and 141 days in jail.

Tired of the constant up and down, of waiting on pins and needles for Felicia to get out of jail, Cassie left to work as a traveling magazine salesperson in 2013. The following year, she settled in Florida.

“I seen a way out of Chillicothe, so I left,” she said.

Cassandra, left, and Felicia Detty pose for photos together when they were both pregnant (Photo: Photo submitted by Christina Arredondo)

On April 18, 2014, Felicia gave birth to her daughter Averie. Although publicly documented police interactions were sparse since her felony conviction, on Sept. 19, 2014, she was found unresponsive at a house on Maple Grove Road.

A sheriff’s report indicates she was roused within five minutes, but less than two hours later she was found unresponsive in the back of a friend’s car, a capped syringe on her lap, and her daughter Averie strapped in a car seat beside her.

Ross County Common Pleas Judge Mike Ater, whose drug court began about a year after Felicia’s original conviction, ruled she’d violated probation and ordered her to complete drug treatment at the Fayette Women’s Residential Center.

I’m over this feeling guilty and ashamed, when at the end of the day I’m the only one to blame. Give yourself time you've done it before. Turn it over and you'll be restored. Grant me the courage to change the things I can! This constant misery lead me here. It feels so good not living in fear. I’m happy, I’m sad, I’m grateful, I’m glad. My recovery comes first and it’s not so bad. This commitment is to myself, to me and me only, with god in my heart I’ll never be lonely. My future depends on what I do now, I never would have imagined this would be how. The time has came and this is my chance, I’m going to do this no matter the circumstance. My life looks good, beautiful, and free. At the end of the road I've found me. These chains are broken and it’s just the start. I’m grateful for my life from the bottom of my heart!





~Felicia Detty

Fleeting hope

When Felicia completed treatment, she moved in with her stepfather and little sister Gracie. By Mother’s Day, she’d learned she was pregnant again, announcing it to Christina via a video with Gracie.

Cassie also was pregnant in Florida where Christina moved in January 2015 to heal from the years of trauma Felicia's addiction had caused. They all thought Felicia had gotten over the recovery hump and was in a good place. She can’t help but wonder if this story would have a different path than it does if they hadn’t moved.

“Needless to say, both of us have a lot of guilt … Heroin has ruined my life, and I never got high,” Christina said.

Felicia, with her litter sister Gracie, records a Mother's Day video for Christina in Florida.

According to a Ross County sheriff’s report, on the evening of Sept. 17, 2015, Felicia had talked with a friend about wanting to end it all because she was tired, and she’d gone to visit someone, likely to get heroin.

At about 3 p.m. the next day – one day shy of being a year since her last overdose and presumably the last time she’d abused drugs – Felicia’s former stepfather found her face down and cold in her bedroom at his Kinnamon Road home. While her father and stepmother had custody of her then 18-month-old daughter Averie, she was with Felicia that day, closed in the bedroom for up to 10 hours.

Just the week before, she’d shared a picture of Averie on Facebook, calling attention to her daughter’s perfection, but now Felicia was six months pregnant and dead of a heroin overdose. Christopher would have turned 1 in January 2017.

Surviving death

Friends and family members leave mementos on Felicia Detty's grave, including a can of Mountain Dew, a letter and rocks with sayings on them that remind people of her. (Photo: Jess Grimm/Gazette)

Felicia had been on the verge of regaining custody when she died – something she desperately wanted – but she also had split with her unborn son’s father. Christina suspects her daughter was feeling overwhelmed which triggered her relapse. For someone new in recovery, especially, it’s a daily struggle not to use drugs to cope.

“The bad part about the addict mind … from what I hear it’s just like no matter how much pain you feel, how much hurt you have inside, or physical pain, that you do the one shot, and it’s like you’re falling back into an oblivion, and you feel nothing,” Christina said. “So even years and years later, if you are so completely overwhelmed, you don’t have the ability to forget what it feels like to be able to sink into that oblivion and feel nothing.”

Felicia was the one Christina always knew would have children while she didn’t expect that for Cassie.

However, Cassie is pregnant again. She wants to experience what Felicia would have – being a mother of two. Her son Aviyon carries on her pet name for Felicia – she calls him Dittle.

“It’s really hard not to cry and break down every day … If not for him, I wouldn’t be here,” Cassie said.

While visiting Chillicothe in February, Cassie had a rough day, so she wrote Bugg a letter and took it to her grave. It lays among other mementos, including a bag of Funyuns and Mountain Dew left by Felicia’s friend.

“As parents, we wish that we could just sit there and be that full-time parent and pay attention to every single thing they do, but in reality, I worked full time,” Christina said. “At the time, I was going to college full time, I thought I was teaching them that although I should have been a statistic – having a teenage pregnancy, being raised in alcoholic and drug homes, and in and out of foster care and not graduating high school – I thought I was teaching them it was never too late. And if you fought hard enough for something, you could succeed … But I missed it. Whatever it was that made her start being experimental.”

Christina is determined to make her daughter and grandson’s deaths mean something. She’s working to start a support group, a chapter of Ohio CAN (Change Addiction Now), and is collaborating with others through the Heroin Partnership Project.

"She had so much fight left in her,” Christina said. “Now it's my fight, and I will fight it and do everything I can to make sure other mommas don’t live this.”

