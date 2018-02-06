WVEC
The best grocery store savings hacks

You could save tons at your favorite grocery stores!

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 11:12 AM. EST February 06, 2018

Your favorite grocery stores usually offer tons of coupons, but did you know these special secret hacks to save even more?

ALDI: ALDI brand products are 50% less than national brands. Plus, you can return them for a full refund.

PUBLIX: You can combine a Publix & competitor coupon to  save with their “double coupon” policy.

TRADER JOE’S:  You can return anything, even after opening it. 

WHOLE FOODS: You can try anything in the store, totally free.

TARGET: Use the cartwheel app to download special coupons.

Daily Blast Live


