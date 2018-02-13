Valentine's Day deals & freebies

Candy hearts (Photo: Garry Gay, (c) Garry Gay)

Valentine's Day doesn't just have to be about chocolate and flowers! Some of your favorite restaurants are getting in on the love as well.

Auntie Anne's:

Download their app and receive a free heart-shaped pretzel at participating locations.

Hooters:

Hooters will give you a free order of boneless wings if you tear up a picture of your ex in their store!

Qdoba:

All entrees are BOGO as long as you kiss someone (or something!) at checkout.

California Tortilla:

Get a free order of "love chips" with an entree. The chips are baked with cinnamon & sugar.

Daily Blast Live