Watch Live: Obama gives final press conference of his presidency

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- President Obama is holding his final press conference as Commander-in-Chief.

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will take over the position, as Obama will welcome the Trump family to the White House ahead of the inauguration Friday.

The Obamas will remain in Washington, DC until their youngest daughter Sasha copletes high school.

Wednesday's press conference comes just after President Obama granted clemency to Chelsea Manning a soldier convicted of Espionage Act violations. Manning leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to Wikileaks.



