Webbed-toed woman found wandering in California claims she's a mermaid

Sean Rossman, USA TODAY , WVEC 12:44 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

Police officers in California are trying to identify a woman with webbed-toes who claims to be a mermaid.

About 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department found the woman wandering in the middle of a street. In a Facebook post, police reported, "her hair was wet, she was mostly naked, and she said she had been in the water."

The agency points out she claimed to be a mermaid with the name "Joanna." Also, police said she has webbed toes on both feet.

The agency added that she answered, "I don't know," to most questions.

The police department is asking the public to help identify the woman, who is estimated to be between 16 and 30-years-old, weighing 150 pounds, standing 5-feet-4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

