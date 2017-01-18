'Will & Grace' returning to TV after 11 years

They'll be back: Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler on 'Will and Grace.' (Photo: George Lange, NBC)

PASADENA, CALIF. - There will be more Will.

Sparked by the response to show's viral pre-election reunion, NBC has announced it will bring Will & Grace back for a 10-episode limited run in the 2017-18 season. And this groundbreaking sitcom is coming back with all four original stars — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — along with original series creators and showrunners Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and director/producer James Burrows.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Will ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006. It won 16 Emmys, including at least one for each of the show's stars.

