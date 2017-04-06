World's first hyperloop site completed in Nevada

The Hyperloop One test site at Apex Industrial Park just north of Las Vegas. (Photo: Hyperloop One)

From Biggest Little City to Sin City in 42 minutes.

That’s the dream being pushed by proponents of a new, tube-based form of transportation after Los Angeles-based company Hyperloop One announced the official completion of the world’s first full-scale hyperloop system at its Southern Nevada test site on Thursday.

Although the test site at Apex Industrial Park is planned to be just that — a test site — state officials are hopeful that hosting Hyperloop One’s premiere research and development facility just 20 minutes north of Las Vegas gives Nevada a leg up against some fierce competition when actual routes are selected.

Dubai is currently in the pole position to build the first city-to-city system with a planned hyperloop pipeline of about 100 or so miles to Abu Dhabi. If successful, the Dubai Hyperloop One system would reduce a trip that typically takes an hour to just 12 minutes.

The company also launched its Hyperloop One Global Challenge to determine one more potential city-to-city line to work on. Interest in the program proved strong, receiving 2,600 applications from around the world. One of the entities that registered for the challenge was Nevada, whose efforts were spearheaded by Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office with assistance from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Nevada test site connection certainly did not hurt as the Reno-to-Las Vegas proposal made the semifinalist list after the entries were whittled down worldwide to 35 in January. Of those, 11 proposed routes are from the United States, including Los Angeles to San Diego, Seattle to Portland, Chicago to Pittsburgh and Kansas City to St. Louis.

“We have a soft spot for the Nevada team,” said Nick Earle, Hyperloop One senior vice president of global field operations. “We like and know these guys really well.”

The Hyperloop Nevada Team also was one of 10 applicants that made a presentation to Hyperloop One on Wednesday to push its proposal further. The Silver State sales pitch continued later that afternoon when officials from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada joined Earle in a conference call with the Reno Gazette-Journal as well.

Asked about Nevada’s chances in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge after Earle complimented the state for its speed in approving and fast-tracking projects, NDOT Assistant Director of Planning Sondra Rosenberg and RTC Southern Nevada General Manager Tina Quigley jokingly reminded the company executive of all the nice things he said about Nevada and its business advantages.

“We’ll see,” a sheepish-sounding Earle said.

The proposed Reno to Las Vegas route for the Hyperloop One Global Challenge. (Photo: Hyperloop One)

Getting serious

Although the banter between Earle, Rosenberg and Quigley was lighthearted, the hyperloop transport project is serious business — for all sides.

Based on an idea first floated by Tesla and Space X head honcho Elon Musk, Hyperloop One’s technology uses a low-pressure tube and electric propulsion to move a vehicle pod at high speeds of about 700 miles per hour. Think of it as the transportation version of a pneumatic tube messaging system, except done on a larger scale and with a big dollop of geeky cool. Musk likened the concept to “a cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table.”

Musk is not personally involved with Hyperloop One. His 2013 white paper on the concept, however, served as the baseline for the technology the company is developing.

Earle even channeled some of that patented Musk salesmanship on Wednesday, describing the completion of the first hyperloop system as the biggest advance in transportation in the last century. With the Nevada test site finished, the company is set to run pods and have them levitate through their hyperloop tube as testing goes into full swing.

“It will be the first demonstration of a new mode of transportation since Dec. 1903 when the Wright brothers flew their plane at Kitty Hawk,” Earle said.

“We’ve physically built the hyperloop just like the Wright brothers built their plane,” Earle added. “Now we just need to prove that it flies.”

No one is rooting harder for a successful test than officials in Nevada, which is in the midst of an image change that it hopes does not just stay in Vegas. For a state that has worked hard to reinvent itself after a crippling recession that was especially tough on its gaming and tourism-based economy, a successful Hyperloop One would further validate a new technology-focused approach that has brought big names like Tesla and Apple to Nevada.

Such successes are especially important given the fierce competition between other states to attract companies that are considered part of the “new economy.” After passing the first law in the nation for driverless cars, for example, Nevada suddenly finds itself facing rival programs from states such as Michigan and Texas.

Having Hyperloop One succeed in Nevada would be viewed as another feather in the state’s technology cap.

“We’ve watched this company continue to grow and evolve right here in Southern Nevada and the state’s ability to attract such an exciting company in its infancy doesn’t always receive the attention it deserves,” Gov. Sandoval said.

The governor’s thoughts were echoed by people in the state’s economic development circles. Mike Kazmierski, whose job involves recruiting companies to come to Northern Nevada as president and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, knows how difficult it can be to change perceptions of people whose only exposure to the area comes from shows like Reno 911.

Just five to 10 years ago, the state would not be on anyone’s radar for advanced technology, Kazmierski said. That mindset is changing, however, with the arrival of the Gigafactory, the Switch data center campus at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center — which is poised to be the largest in the world — and the first hyperloop site.

Even if Reno and Las Vegas lose out on the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, making the final 35 out of 2,600 still helps efforts to portray Nevada as “the next great state,” especially for attracting tech companies in California that are looking to move or expand.

“Projects like (the hyperloop) continue to move our brand,” Kazmierski said. “If you want to do something West, you have to look at Nevada.”

A Hyperloop One employee works on one of the transport tubes at the Nevada test site. (Photo: Hyperloop One)

Proving ground

Although it would be “pretty cool” if Nevada wins the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, focusing solely on that aspect of the hyperloop equation is akin to putting the proverbial cart before the horse, said Steve Hill of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

In addition to serving as GOED’s executive director, Hill also leads the Hyperloop Nevada Team.

To realize how momentous a task building a hyperloop transport system between Reno and Las Vegas would be, one only needs to think of the challenge one faces when building a regular road, according to Hill.

“Even if we were just building a new highway between Reno and Las Vegas, it would take a number of years to go through the environmental studies,” Hill said.

This, by the way, is for Nevada, a state known for business-friendly regulations and getting things done fast. For states such as California, it could take even longer. Throw in the element of actually moving people via a new technology that still needs to be researched and proven and there are plenty of hurdles that need to be worked out, not just in terms of logistics but also a regulatory standpoint.

As such, Hill says it would not be surprising if Hyperloop One finds it easier to develop projects in other countries. The Dubai hyperloop initiative is a good example.

Financing and economics are also potential issues. According to Earle, Hyperloop One has raised about $160 million in funding to date. Although that sounds like a big amount, it is just a fraction of the cost to build one city-to-city line covering hundreds of miles. Musk, for example, estimated that building a hyperloop route between San Francisco and Los Angeles would cost between $6 billion to $10 billion. Although cheaper compared to high-speed rail, it remains a serious capital investment.

Asked about the feasibility of those costs when expanded as part of a nationwide system, Earle says that would require public-private partnerships and a universal network shared by various companies, almost the same way railways and roads function now.

“There will be multiple hyperloop companies, just like you have multiple car companies and multiple airline companies with interoperability between different systems,” Earle said. “That’s the net neutrality argument, by the way.”

Despite the steep challenges, the rewards are potentially life-changing, Earle added.

Same-day delivery — at times, within just a few hours from ordering — would be possible from anywhere within the United States if a nationwide hyperloop system is built. Besides the promise of faster transportation speeds, a successful hyperloop transport system also could allow for the growth of thriving new cities in places once considered too remote.

If the cost of hyperloop transportation proves to be as affordable as its proponents say, for example, one can live in a town between Reno and Las Vegas and still work at either city because commute times from the middle of the state would just be about 20 minutes.

RTC Southern Nevada’s Quigley described hyperloop transport as a potential game-changer.

“As new technologies and more advanced modes of transportation come into the works, we will see a shift away from designing cities around pavement and talk more about the connectivity of destinations through other nodes,” Quigley said. “I see a complete shift in urban planning as a result of these of types of efforts.”

