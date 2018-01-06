10Best: Top new attractions include Wonders of Wildlife, Museum of the Bible

The Children's Experience section is seen at the Museum of the Bible November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

USA Today's 10Best has announced it's 2017 winners. The top 10 winners in the category Best New Attraction are as follows:

Wonders of Wildlife - Springfield, Mo. Morgan's Inspiration Island - San Antonio Elvis Presley's Memphis - Memphis Museum of the Bible - Washington, D.C. Evel Knievel Museum - Topeka, Kan. Museum of the American Revolution - Philadelphia Newport Car Museum - Newport, R.I. Songbirds Guitar Museum - Chattanooga, Tenn. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation - Santa Barbara, Calif. ARTECHOUSE - Washington, D.C.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Experts Marla Cimini (USA TODAY), Eric Grossman, Gerrish Lopez and Christopher Parr (Pursuitist) were chosen based on their knowledge and experience of American travel.

Congratulations to all these winning new attractions!

© 2018 USATODAY.COM