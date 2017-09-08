WVEC
Police: Arrest made in active shooter situation at Ohio high school

TEGNA , TEGNA 9:59 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

Police have arrested the suspect in an active shooter situation at an Ohio high school Friday morning. 

The Columbus Ohio Police said they had the gun in their possession and reported no injuries.

The incident occurred at Scioto High School in Columbus. All students are accounted for, according to a spokesperson for the department. 

The police tweeted, "SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries." 

 

 

 

 

 

Columbus City Schools said that students and staff at the school are safe and urged parents to not come to the school.

 

 

The first call reporting an active shooter came at 8:33 a.m. Shortly after, police said they were responding and advised people to avoid the area. 

 

 

Officers made the arrest at 8:58 a.m. Officers continue to search the building as a precaution, but the suspect is in police custody. 

 

 

