All eyes on Hurricane Irma as storm hits Category 4

This image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration shows Hurricane Irma on Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jose Romero, AFP/Getty Images)

While it's still too early to predict an exact track for Hurricane Irma, forecasters have a message for residents of the East and Gulf coasts: Start preparing now.

Hurricane warnings were issued Monday for portions of the Leeward Islands, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Irma is currently a Category 4 storm — Harvey level, according to national weather officials.

For those tracking, based off latest satellite imagery, the eye of Irma is located at 16.73N 53.40W pic.twitter.com/KCcijn0KYn — Anthony Siciliano (@AMSweather) September 4, 2017

"It could go through quickly or slowly," AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Samuhel says. "We're not sure."

Still, he suggests people in the potential line of the storm take action. "Have emergency supplies ready," he says.

The Weather Channel has the storm hitting Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, Cuba and the Bahamas late week. It could potentially hit Florida as well by the weekend, Samuhel says, although it's too far out to map an exact path.

Hurricane warning for portions of the Leeward Islands, Hurricane watch for British & U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico #Irma pic.twitter.com/6TqnxENS7z — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017

Irma could bring "deteriorating and perhaps devastating conditions "across the Leeward Islands and is showing the classic characteristics of a hurricane — vertical wind shear, deep moist unstable air and warm water, AccuWeather warned Monday.

Irma is currently moving at a speed of about 14 mph, according to the Weather Channel.

AccuWeather says to expect widespread power outages and damage to trees and structures in areas where the eye of the storm passes directly over or makes its closest approach.

On the island of Puerto Rico, Irma could deliver flooding rain and damaging winds as well as potential mudslides, AccuWeather says. About 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected on the islands.

Hurricane Irma and Your Walt Disney World Vacation https://t.co/44ELqQG8Tr pic.twitter.com/UK4ci5jrOY — Disney Addicts (@4disneyaddicts) September 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey, which caused so much destruction in Texas and Louisiana, is now out of the U.S., and in Canada, Samuhel says. "Good riddance."

Dangerous conditions are expected across the northern Caribbean this week as Major Hurricane #Irma barrels through: https://t.co/FkaX3vuFT6 pic.twitter.com/J3ta5ViUmw — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 4, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM