Apple filling dozens of work-from-home positions

Apple has once again changed the landscape of the typical office workplace and created more than 50 positions where applicants are encouraged to work from home, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The tech giant calls the roles "At Home Advisors" and is currently hiring for advisors, At Home Team Managers and At Home Area Managers.

According to the job listings, the At Home Advisor positions will receive a benefits package that will include product discounts and time away. They will also receive regular training and mentoring as they learn Apple technologies.

Apple requires that the candidate has a “distraction-free” workspace that includes a desk for the iMac and headset that company will provide.

“Comfort, convenience, and a no-hassle commute are all reasons people like to work from home,” the job listing reads. “But if it sounds casual, make no mistake – this is a professional role.”

To learn more about the different opportunities at Apple, you can visit their website here.



