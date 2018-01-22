Bill Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015

Bill (C) and Camille Cosby and aide Andrew Wyatt enter the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 12, 2017 in in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bill Cosby is performing in his hometown as a spring retrial looms in his criminal sexual assault case.

The 80-year-old entertainer took the stage Monday night at a Philadelphia jazz club in his first public performance since May 2015. He's telling stories and honoring old friends.

Cosby's last comedy tour ended amid protests as about 60 women were coming forward to accuse him of drugging and molesting them over five decades, something he has denied.

Cosby is scheduled for an April 2 retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year. Jury selection for his retrial will start March 29.

