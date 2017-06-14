Lockdown lifted after 'mistaken' report of shooting at California Air Force base

Emergency responders at the Travis Air Force Base. (Photo: KXTV)

A lockdown has been lifted after a California Air Force base responded to a false report of a shooting Wednesday.

A California congressman told the Associated Press that a "mistaken" report of a shooting led to the approximately two hour lockdown of the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, about 40 miles outside Sacramento.

The base announced on Facebook that there was a "security incident" at the compound and urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The announcement came on the same day as pre-scheduled security drills. The drills were set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The base clarified in its Facebook post, however, that the reported incident was not part of the scheduled drills, calling it a "real world security incident."

UPDATE: Emergency personnel responded to reports of gun shots @the Base Exchange. It was determined to be a false alarm. Lockdown is lifted. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) June 15, 2017

We take every security incident seriously. Thank you for your patience. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) June 15, 2017

