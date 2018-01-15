Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan of the Irish band The Cranberries performs on stage during the 23th edition of the Cognac Blues Passion festival in Cognac on July 07, 2016. (Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

LONDON (AP) - Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."

