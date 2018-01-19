Facebook to poll users on what news sources they trust

A picture taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US online social media and social networking service Facebook. (LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

As part of its recent effort to make users' experiences more personal and cut down on fake news, Facebook will be asking its online community whether they trust certain news outlets.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed details about the surveys on his Facebook account Friday.

Zuckerberg said the company decided asking its users what sources they trust -- rather than its own employees or outside experts-- would be the best way to determine what news content should be promoted on news feeds.

"We decided that having the community determine which sources are broadly trusted would be most objective," he said in the post.

Zuckerberg said Facebook will use the data to evaluate news outlets.

Facebook announced previously it would be cutting back the amount of public content on users' news feed-- news, videos and branded content-- in an effort to increase interaction between people.

Users' timelines will now include about 4 percent news, down from 5 percent before the shift.

"My hope is that this update about trusted news and last week's update about meaningful interactions will help make time on Facebook time well spent: where we're strengthening our relationships, engaging in active conversations rather than passive consumption, and, when we read news, making sure it's from high quality and trusted source," Zuckerberg said.

