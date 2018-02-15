Florida school shooting victims remembered as 'hero,' 'baby girl,' sweet angel'

People react at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles north of Miami on February 14, 2018 following a school shooting. (Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

A beloved coach. A senior headed to college on a swimming scholarship. Teenagers who died surrounded by their friends.

These are the victims of Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Authorities have not formally identified any of the victims, but friends, family and coaches are sharing their memories.

Nicholas Dworet

A senior headed to swim competitively for the University of Indianapolis, Dworet is being remembered as a hard-working role model who found excellence in discipline.

"This is a kid who went from middle of the pack last year to being just lights out," his coach, Andre Bailey, of TS Aquatics in Broward County, Fla., said. "He helped put our program on the map."

Jamie Guttenberg

One of the first victims identified, Guttenberg's Facebook profile has already been turned into a memorial site. Her parents posted frantic messages on social media seeking help in finding their "baby girl," but later confirmed she died in the shooting.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school,” Jaime Guttenberg’s father, Fred Guttenberg, told friends on Facebook. “We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this.”

Aaron Feis

An assistant football coach and security guard, Feis died shielding students from the shooter, the school's football team said in a tweet: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Feis graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999 and coached the school's junior varsity team for eight years starting in 2002. He had recently been working with linemen on the school's junior varsity and varsity teams. He was married with a wife and daughter, according to the team.

A screenshot of MS Douglas Football's tweet about assistant football coach Aaron Feis. (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter)

Gina Montalto, 14

A freshman and member of the winter guard team, Montalto is being remembered as a vivacious and enthusiastic member of the school community.

“My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” her former coach, Manuel Miranda told the Miami Herald. “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help.”

Chris Hixon

A married father of two and the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Chris Hixon wasn't shy about jumping in wherever he was needed, said friend and one-time colleague Dianne Sanzari.

Hixon was a member of a Roman Catholic church in Hollywood. The Archdiocese of Miami confirmed his death Thursday.

When a volleyball team needed a fill-in coach, Hixon took over; the same thing happened with the wrestling team, Sanzari said. And when the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, Hixon did that, too.

"While he was a security monitor, he did the very best he could to also serve in that athletic administration role," said Sanzari.

It was in that security role that Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter. Sanzari, a retired athletic director, said she was stunned when she heard Hixon had been shot, then cried inconsolably when she found he had been killed.

"He loved his family, he loved his job," she said. "Chris was just amazing."

Meadow Pollack, 18

Meadow Pollack's parents called her phone repeatedly only to hear it ring, as they kept an anxious vigil outside the hospital. But on Thursday, her father, Andrew Pollack, confirmed that his daughter was among the dead, the Palm Beach Post reported Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Pollack, a senior, had planned to attend Lynn University, her father, Andrew Pollack, said, showing the newspaper a photo of their daughter wearing a dark strapless dress.

"Her life was taken way too soon and I have no words to describe how this feels," friend Gii Lovito posted on Facebook.

Family friend Adam Schachtel said in a Facebook post that "an angel was taken away from us in that horrific tragedy ... no words can be said so just prayers and sadness."

The Palm Beach Post reported that Pollack's parents had gone to the hospital to look for their daughter after she didn't answer repeated phone calls.

Contributing: Vic Ryckaert; Associated Press writers Jay Reeves and Tammy Webber.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM