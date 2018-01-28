Grammys bait Trump with 'Fire and Fury' bit (and a Hillary Clinton cameo)

Host James Corden speaks onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS, 2018 Getty Images)

Narrating Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was the most viral Grammys idea yet.

The concept was simple: Get celebs to read passages of Michael Wolff's hotly debated exposé of the Trump administration, which the White House has denounced as full of lies. (President Trump's angry tweets have, consequently, helped make the book a bestseller.)

In a bit led by Grammys host James Cordon, John Legend was up to bat first first.

Holding a copy of Fire and Fury, the singer intoned: "Trump won't read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored."

Cordon pronounced Legend's take too highbrow. "Sorry, John. It just feels a bit too smooth. Next!" That's when Cher started reading a bit about Trump's alleged "comb-over."

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — JAMES IS HOSTING THE GRAMMYS TONIGHT (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018 Cue Snoop Dogg reading a passage: "Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were determined to embarrass him." The rapper paused. "I definitely wasn't there," he said, Cardi B had perhaps the best reaction to the bit, reading about Trump's predilection for early-bird cheeseburgers. "If Trump was not having his 6:30 p.m. dinner with Steve Bannon then – more to his liking – he was in bed at that time with a cheeseburger." She stopped. "Why am I even reading this? I can't believe this. I can't believe he really — this is how he lives his life?" she asked quizzically. Then Cordon revealed his biggest coup of all: Hillary Clinton, holding a copy of Fire and Fury and dramatically reading Wolff's declaration that Trump "had a long-time fear of being poisoned, one reason he liked to eat at McDonald's. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safe and pre-made." "We've got it!" pronounced Cordon. "The (spoken-word) Grammy's in the bag?" asked Clinton, grinning at the camera.

