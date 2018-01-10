Is it rude to ask for cash as a wedding gift?

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Halfpoint, This content is subject to copyright.)

Wedding etiquette may be changing with the times, but are there some things better left the old-fashioned way?

More and more young couples are ditching wedding registries in favor of websites that allow friends and family to donate money or honeymoon funds instead.

But how will that go over with guests? Etiquette experts suggest couples provide an explanation for how they will use the money-- to purchase a new house, perhaps, or to provide for a baby on the way.

The Daily Blast Live crew weighs in on the best way to handle newlyweds asking for money.

