Kraft's Super Bowl commercial will be a last-minute 'family' frenzy

Don’t just watch Super Bowl commercials, Kraft says. Be in one.

The brand’s 30-second commercial that will air in the second half of the Super Bowl is going to be made in real time and will star, well, maybe you. The ad is slated to be, um, crafted from photos and videos shared from 6 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday via Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #FamilyGreatly and #KraftEntry.

Be advised, in this context, that Kraft uses “family” as a verb. Which is a little cheesy, but what could be more on brand?

"There is no wrong way to family,” Anne Field tells USA TODAY Sports, “as long as people do it with love and conviction.”

Field, director of brand building for Kraft, says the company unveiled its #FamilyGreatly campaign in December to celebrate real families and deliver a message that parents needn’t be perfect to be great.

Then, she says, when brainstorming the brand’s Super Bowl ad, the idea hit: “What better way to continue to focus on real families than by giving our Super Bowl ad to them?”

Family, the noun, doesn’t have to mean a nuclear family with father, mother, two kids and a white picket fence. “Our Super Bowl ad is open to all families,” Field says, “however you define it.”

Family, the verb, is open to interpretation, too, in terms of sending in photos and video. Field says it could be how a family celebrates a touchdown or how it snuggles on the couch or how it makes a human pyramid or myriad other possibilities.

This week, beginning Monday through game day, Kraft will also support its #FamilyGreatly initiative with a social, digital and broadcast media campaign, including a pregame TV ad airing just before kickoff that will invite families to participate.

"We think family is more than just who is in it,” Field says. “It really is the action and the love and the conviction that makes a family. So that’s kind of part of our purpose in making it a verb: To demonstrate that there is more than just who is in a family that makes it real.”

