Lowe's to hire over 53,000 new employees nationwide

Home improvement retailer Lowe's plans to hire over 53,000 new full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country, it said in a statement Wednesday.
Seasonal positions, which are typically available from March to September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders.
These employees will get a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours, including the ability to see their schedule 17 days in advance and swap shifts with others as needed, the company said.
Part time and full time positions include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.
These employees will have access to Lowe’s health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and flexible work schedules.
Here is a list of the amount of positions available in cities in which Lowe's is hiring:
Atlanta: 1,000
Baltimore: 400
Boston-Providence-Hartford-Nashua: 1,800
Charlotte, N.C.: 1,250
Chicago: 800
Cincinnati: 300
Columbus, Ohio: 250
Dallas-Fort Worth: 900
Denver: 650
Detroit: 850
Indianapolis: 1,000
Los Angeles/Long Beach/Orange County: 1,500
Minneapolis-St. Paul: 200
Nashville: 500
New York: 1,200
Phoenix: 400
Pittsburgh: 650
Portland, Ore.: 400
Raleigh-Durham, N.C.: 1,100
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.: 700
San Antonio: 350
San Diego: 250
Seattle-Tacoma: 950
St. Louis: 700
Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.: 550
Washington D.C.: 550
You can apply online here or at your local store.
