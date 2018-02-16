WVEC
Mueller charges 13 Russians, three entities for interfering in US elections

ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press , TEGNA 1:12 PM. EST February 16, 2018

WASHINGTON - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

To read the full indictment, click here.

