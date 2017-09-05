Not sure where to donate for Hurricane Harvey relief? Here are 40 (highly rated) places

Ann Neal picks up cleaning supplies and toiletries that were donated to her church to distribute to flood victims of Fifth Ward Church of Christ. (Photo: Larry McCormack, The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK)

With Hurricane Harvey fresh in minds and Hurricane Irma intensifying, Americans are reaching for their wallets to help storm victims in need.

But wading through groups seeking donations can feel daunting, especially when you want to make sure your money is well spent

Charity Navigator, a nonprofit that vets charities based on their tax filings, released a list Tuesday of more than 40 highly rated nonprofits directly helping Harvey victims.

Each organization listed holds at least a three-star rating (out of four) after reviews of its finances, accountability and transparency, the philanthropic evaluator said. Most earned four stars. Learn more about its rating system.

Charity Navigator recommends researching the organizations below before donating to one that personally resonates with you.

• All Hands Volunteers

• American Kidney Fund

• American Red Cross

• Americares

• Best Friends Animal Society

• Brother's Brother Foundation

• Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

• Child Foundation

• Children's Hunger Fund

• Convoy of Hope

• Delivering Good

• Direct Relief

• DonorsChoose.org

• Episcopal Relief & Development

• Feeding America

• First Book

• GlobalGiving

• Habitat for Horses

• Heart to Heart International

• Houston Food Bank

• International Orthodox Christian Charities

• International Relief Teams

• Islamic Relief USA

• Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago

• MAP International

• Matthew 25: Ministries

• Medical Teams International

• MedShare

• Operation Blessing International

• Operation USA

• Samaritan's Purse

• Save the Children

• SBP

• ShelterBox USA

• Small Steps Nurturing Center

• Star of Hope Mission

• The ALS Association, National Office

• The Zakat Foundation of America

• UJA-Federation of New York

• United Way of Greater Houston

• World Vision

• YMCA of Greater Houston

