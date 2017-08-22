Princess Diana's treasured belongings exhibited at Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana's desk at Kensington Palace, along with a selection of her personal artefacts, chosen by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, is pictured during a photocall at Buckingham Palace in London on July 20, 2017. (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

LONDON - A desk, family photos and music tapes that belonged to Princess Diana have been put on display at Buckingham Palace to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

Staff at the London home of Queen Elizabeth II recreated Diana's working space in Kensington Palace, where she undertook tasks including writing letters and reading briefings. The exhibition, in one of the palace’s state rooms, pays tribute to Diana’s love of music and dance.

“It was chosen to reflect an aspect of Diana, Princess of Wales’ official duties. So the work that she would undertake at her desk before and after engagements,” curator Sally Goodsir told the Associated Press.

“So, we’ve really tried to recreate her desk as it was in her sitting room at Kensington Palace. And using objects that she had upon her desk and from memories that her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have of her.”

The display includes Diana's treasured belongings including photos of family and friends. Many of the items were selected by her sons, princes William and Harry.

“Some of the pieces on display really reflect the princess’ personal interests,” said Goodsir. “These include her ballet shoes, she was well-known as a lover of dance, and then also her set of cassette tapes, popular music such as Elton John and George Michael, but also pieces from classical repertoire, including Pavarotti.”

The exhibition is part of Buckingham Palace’s 25th annual summer opening, which runs until Oct. 1.

