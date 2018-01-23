Governor: 1 dead, multiple wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a tweet that a suspect was in custody and the scene was secured. Louisville FBI were also aware of the situation and are currently working with law enforcement.

UPDATE: School Shooting: The scene is secured, the suspect is in custody, and we will be providing updates periodically as information is obtained and confirmed. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

FBI Louisville is aware of a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims. We are currently working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 23, 2018

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

© 2018 Associated Press