Governor: 1 dead, multiple wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Associated Press , TEGNA 10:17 AM. EST January 23, 2018

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a tweet that a suspect was in custody and the scene was secured. Louisville FBI were also aware of the situation and are currently working with law enforcement.

 

 

 

 

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

