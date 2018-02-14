Sheriff: Florida high school shooter still at large

Police have responded to a report of a school shooting in South Florida. Dozens of students are seen out on a sidewalk near school and officers surround the building. (Screenshot of video from WSVN via AP)

PARKLAND, FLORIDA - A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

A local reporter tweeted that authorities have identified a person of interest in the shooting.

Broward Schools tweeted that close to dismissal time students and staff "heard what sounded like gunfire" and the school immediately went on lockdown.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Police have identified a person of interest who is a student and was in class earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He is on the run. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2018

#StonemanDouglas School shooting as turned into a #SWAT situation as law enforcement works to find gunman. — Joe Roetz 7News (@JoeRoetz) February 14, 2018

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

The White House released a statement as details of the shooting were still being released.

"The President has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida," Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said. "We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected."

The incident comes just weeks after a shooting at a rural Kentucky high school. In that incident, a 15-year-old faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault after police said he killed two and wounded more than a dozen others in a shooting spree at Marshall County High School in Benton.

The Kentucky shooting followed two others at or near a U.S. school in January.

USA TODAY contributed to this report

