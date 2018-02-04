S.C. gov.: Amtrak train on wrong track collides with freight train; 2 dead, 116 injured

Investigators make their way around the train wreckage under the Charleston Highway overpass where two trains collided early Sunday morning on February 4, 2018 in Cayce, South Carolina. (Photo: Bob Leverone/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

An Amtrak train apparently traveling on the wrong track collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday in South Carolina, killing two Amtrak employees and injuring more than 100 people, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months.

“They weren’t supposed to be meeting like that, clearly," McMaster said. "It appears that Amtrak was on the wrong track.” He said the CSX train seemed to be on the track it was supposed to be on.

The wreck involving Amtrak Train 91, heading from New York to Miami, occurred at 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, S.C., about 10 miles south of Columbia, according to Derrec Becker of South Carolina Emergency Management.

The CSX train was parked on what appears to be a side track when the Amtrak train slammed into it at about 59 mph, McMaster said. Of the 139 people on the Amtrak train, 116 people were taken to hospitals, he said. Eight were Amtrak employees.

"Our information — and this is subject to correction — is that this was not the main (train) line," McMaster said. "This was a loading track for a sidetrack — where the collision took place."

He described the freight train engines as "all torn up," and the Amtrak engine as "barely recognizable" from the impact.

One of the injured was in critical condition, and two were listed as serious, with the rest having minor injuries like cuts and bruises, said Steve Shelton, Palmetto health director of emergency preparedness.

“We know that they are shaken up quite a bit, and this is unlike anything else they’ve ever been through before,” Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department told The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C. “We wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather.”

Temperatures were in the upper 30s at the time of the collision.

Myrick told USA TODAY that the crash happened in a mostly industrial area near the intersection of Interstate-26 and I-77.

Amtrak said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” by the deaths and was cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Amtrak did not address the cause but said CSX maintains all the tracks and signal systems where the accident happened and controls access to the sidings and yards.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified those killed as Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, Ga., and Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park, Fla. Kempf was the Amtrak engineer and Cella was the conductor, she said.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said a team of investigators was dispatched to Sunday's crash.

President Trump "was briefed on the train accident in South Carolina and is receiving regular updates," deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

Photo by the Lexington County Sherriff's Department on Sunday shows emergency personnel at the scene of the train crash near West Columbia, S.C. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

About 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the scene, Becker said. Hazmat crews were dispatched, and the spill was being contained. There was no threat to the public, he said.

The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at nearby Pine Ridge Middle School to assist with the injured, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter,

It was the second major crash for Amtrak in less than a week. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck in rural Virginia. The crash killed one person in the truck and left others wounded.

In December, a passenger train derailed on an overpass near Seattle, with cars crashing into the highway below, killing three people.

In 2015, an Amtrak train derailed in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.

Contributing: Nikie Mayo, Anderson (S.C.) Independent Mail

