Patriots headed to Super Bowl, beat Jaguars 24-20

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Chris Hogan #15 in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship Game on January 21, 2018. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are one step away from defending their title thanks to another fourth-quarter rally led by Tom Brady.

The Patriots pushed past the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, earning the 10th Super Bowl berth in franchise history and eighth of the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Playing with a right hand injury, Brady connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown throws to Danny Amendola, with an acrobatic leaping catch at the back of the end zone giving the Patriots' their first and only lead of the game.

New England faced a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter after watching its offense stall and its defense give up key first downs to Jacksonville. But the defense ratcheted down, stonewalling the Jaguars on the final four drives.

The Patriots will face the winner of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM